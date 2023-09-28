Police Khidmat Markaz issues 73,378 general police verification certificates

Islamabad Capital Police's Khidmat Markaz has played a crucial role in assisting citizens by issuing a staggering 73,378 General Police Verification Certificates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :Islamabad Capital Police's Khidmat Markaz has played a crucial role in assisting citizens by issuing a staggering 73,378 General Police Verification Certificates.

These certificates serve a variety of purposes, including character certificates, foreigners' registration, and the registration of tenants and domestic servants.

According to the police spokesman, the initiative has been driven by the unwavering commitment of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, who has issued special directives to ensure the provision of maximum services to the residents of Islamabad. As a result of these efforts, the Islamabad capital police has implemented several measures to enhance citizen services.

The Police Khidmat Markaz has witnessed a substantial influx of applications throughout the year, with 73,563 applications for general police verification certificates being received. Of these, a commendable 73,378 certificates have already been issued to citizens following thorough verification by the relevant police stations.

The processing of the remaining applications is actively underway.

To obtain a general police verification certificate, applicants are required to present their original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC). In cases where the CNIC does not contain the Islamabad address of the applicant, proof of residence or a rental agreement must also be provided.

In an effort to further enhance citizen convenience, a police mobile facilitation van service is now operational. Additionally, Khidmat Markaz centers have been established in various areas, including sectors F-6, G-10/4, H-11, Bani Gala, Swan Garden, Khanna, and different police stations, all aimed at providing essential services to the public.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan expressed confidence in the well-trained staff appointed at these centers, emphasizing their dedication to delivering exceptional services to both Pakistani nationals and foreigners. These initiatives are expected to foster greater trust and confidence among the public in their local police force.