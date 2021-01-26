Police open katchehri held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :A police open katchehri was held at District Police Office Bahawalpur where directives were issued on complaints lodged by people.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman, Superintendent Police (Investigation) Rab Nawaz Tala listened to people who visited DPO Office to lodge their complaints, on the directives of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera.

He listened to people and assured them that their legitimate complaints would be resolved.

He marked the application of Muhammad Nadeem and Bachai Mai to DSP Yazman, application of Muhammad Hanif to DSP (City) Bahawalpur, application of Muhammad Bilal to DSP (Sadar) Bahawalpur, application of Zafar Iqbal to DSP Yazman, application of Noor Muhammad to SHO Abbasnagar, application of Muhammad Bakhsh to SHO, PS Sama Satta and application of Abdul Kareem to SHO, PS Ahmedpur East.

He directed the police officials to conduct investigation into cases purely on merit basis. He said that people would not have to visit DPO Office if they were provided with justice at police stations.