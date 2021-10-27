Police raids on illegal dance party, bridegroom flees

Police apprehended three dancers while bridegroom escaped alongwith his friends after raid conducted in marriage function at Basti Mohri Wednesday morning

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Police apprehended three dancers while bridegroom escaped alongwith his friends after raid conducted in marriage function at Basti Mohri Wednesday morning.

According to Rohilan Walli Police, a total of thirteen people were arrested, with ten out of them were booked under relevant section of Pakistan Penal Code.

Earlier, it had come to know that a dance party was going on at marriage of the local named Altaf Hussain, son of Ghulam Yaseen.

Following this, police held raid on DPO Hassan Iqbal's direction and arrested the dancers named Afia Bibi, Esha and Sonia.

Five other participants namely Riaz, Shahid Khawaja, Zulfikar, Hafeez and Saifullah were also arrested as were thriving on the music tune.

Bridegroom Altaf fled alongwith his friends named as Muneer Ahmed, Sarwar, Javed Shah and Mushtaq as soon as the police stepped into the open function hall.

Police took sound system, speakers with some quantity of fire works placed at the venue, which was reported to be worth Rs.32000 under custody.

It have booked ten people including three dancers under section 796/21 of Pakistan Penal Code.