Police rescue kidnapped doctor, arrest 3 kidnappers

(@FahadShabbir)

During a successful operation by Pir Mahal police station, three accused of kidnapping for ransom were arrested, the kidnapee was rescued and weapons and Rs 6.5 million ransom money were recovered

Ejaz Ahmed, son of Mumtaz Ahmad, a resident of Block No. 12, Khanewal, had submitted an application with SHO Police Station Pir Mahal that his son, Dr Asim Ejaz, had been kidnapped at gunpoint by unknown persons on May 2, 2023 when he was on his way to Khanewal in his car Suzuki Alto No. 924-AJS.

The SHO brought the incident into the notice of DPO Toba Tek Singh, who ordered for registration of a case. He also constituted a police team under DSP Pir Mahal Malik Zafar Iqbal and SHO Pir Mahal police station to arrest the accused and recover the kidnapped doctor.

The police team employed all modern investigation and tracking methods and succeeded in arrested three accused identified as Shahid Amin, son of Muhammad Amin, of Fazal Colony Mian Channu, Sulaiman Muhammad Ali, son of Muhammad Ali, of Sindhlianwali and Asad, son of Abdul Ghafoor of Shorkot. The police also rescued kidnapped Dr. Asim Ejaz safely and recovered the ransom money, weapons and the vehicle used during the crime from the kidnappers.

Police are also conducting raids to arrest the remaining accused including Sana Idris, Muhammad Farooq, son of Muhammad Anwar of Jhang and an unknown accused.