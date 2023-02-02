Police solve murder case of 10-year-old boy

The Attock Police on Thursday solved the murder case of a 10-year-old boy who was strangled to death and later his body was thrown in the fields in the village Mangnial in the limits of the New Airport police station in Fatehjang town on January 21

Sub divisional Police officer Fatehjang circle Raja Fayyaz Ul Haq has told media persons that body of Sufian son of an 'imam' at local mosque was found in the fields.

He said that the police traced the suspect Abbas Sagheer - the victim's cousin and during interrogation he confessed to killing the boy to get revenge of some old dispute with the owner of the land. He told interrogators that he killed the minor and threw the body in the fields to frame the the land owner of murdering the boy.