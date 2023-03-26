UrduPoint.com

Police To Deploy Additional Force For Smooth Traffic Flow During Ramzan

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic) has decided to deploy additional police personnel around the main markets and shopping plazas in the Federal capital to ensure convenience for the citizens and keep flow of traffic normal during the holy month of Ramadan.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan, Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer chaired a special meeting at traffic police headquarters to look into parking and traffic-related issues outside main markets and shopping centers during Ramzan. The meeting was also attended by all Zonal DSPs and it reviewed all traffic-related arrangements for the convenience of citizens during Ramzan.

It was decided to make the traffic congestion unit more effective and functional and special tasks were given to Zonal DSPs in this regard.

It was directed to improve traffic flow and provide all possible travel facilities to the citizens.

It was decided that additional police personnel would be deployed around shopping malls, markets, restaurants and business outlets. A comprehensive strategy was finalized to keep the flow of normal so that commuters do not face problems.

The meeting decided to constitute special squads for strict action against public service vehicles and one-wheelers. On this occasion, the Chief Traffic Officer that shopping activities are at peak at markets and shopping mall after Iftar timings and utmost efforts should be made to facilitate citizens.

Chief Traffic Officer said there is a great reward to serving the citizens with honesty, hard work and dedication especially during Ramadan and all efforts should be made to maintain smooth traffic flow in the city.

