Open Menu

Police Unearth Gutka Factory In Residential House, Two Arrested

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Police unearth gutka factory in residential house, two arrested

The Azizabad police on Wednesday unearthed a gutka/mawa production factory, located in a residential house, and arrested two accused allegedly involved in production and supply of gutka during the raid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Azizabad police on Wednesday unearthed a gutka/mawa production factory, located in a residential house, and arrested two accused allegedly involved in production and supply of gutka during the raid.

According to police, the suspects, identified as Junaid Aslam and Umair alias Bablu, were arrested during the operation. These individuals were allegedly engaged in the clandestine production and distribution of gutka/mawa.

The police during the raid seized 28 packets and one tub of prepared Gutka Mawa, along with one bag of lime and half a kilogram of tobacco from the factory premises. A case had been registered and further investigations were initiated.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Military College Sui Dera Bugti playing role for p ..

Military College Sui Dera Bugti playing role for provision education to students ..

4 minutes ago
 68 new dengue cases reported

68 new dengue cases reported

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman opens ele ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman opens electrical vehicles expo 2023

4 minutes ago
 Meeting held to discuss plan of action for privati ..

Meeting held to discuss plan of action for privatization of FWBL

4 minutes ago
 PTV Multan transmission thru satellite to open new ..

PTV Multan transmission thru satellite to open new avenues of opportunities for ..

7 minutes ago
 Bid to smuggle drug foiled, two drug peddlers held

Bid to smuggle drug foiled, two drug peddlers held

7 minutes ago
Germany keen to expand business ties with Pakistan ..

Germany keen to expand business ties with Pakistan: AHK representative

7 minutes ago
 Country's uplift relates to industrial prosperity: ..

Country's uplift relates to industrial prosperity: Caretaker provincial minister ..

7 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 10m more from 536 defaulter ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 10m more from 536 defaulters

7 minutes ago
 Wang Yi talks with Blinken over Taiwan, Israel-Pal ..

Wang Yi talks with Blinken over Taiwan, Israel-Palestine conflict

3 minutes ago
 Man killed by tigers at Bahawalpur Zoo

Man killed by tigers at Bahawalpur Zoo

3 minutes ago
 China calls for legal instrument on arms control i ..

China calls for legal instrument on arms control in outer space

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan