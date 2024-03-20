Police vehicles torching case: ATC adjourns trial of PTI leaders till April 6

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the trial for torching police vehicles, against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and others until April 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the trial for torching police vehicles, against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and others until April 6.

The court observed that copies of the challan would be distributed among the accused on the next hearing date.

Duty Judge Arshad Javed presided over the trial proceedings, during which former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Ijaz Chaudhry, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and others were brought from jail.

The prosecution had filed a charge-sheet against the PTI leaders, accusing them of torching police vehicles in Mughalpura during the May 9 violence. The charge-sheet indicated that the accused were found guilty during investigations conducted while they were in jail. FIR No. 1570/23 was registered against the accused by the Mughalpura police under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act.