Police Vehicles Torching Case: ATC Adjourns Trial Of PTI Leaders Till April 6
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 10:18 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the trial for torching police vehicles, against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and others until April 6
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the trial for torching police vehicles, against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and others until April 6.
The court observed that copies of the challan would be distributed among the accused on the next hearing date.
Duty Judge Arshad Javed presided over the trial proceedings, during which former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Ijaz Chaudhry, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and others were brought from jail.
The prosecution had filed a charge-sheet against the PTI leaders, accusing them of torching police vehicles in Mughalpura during the May 9 violence. The charge-sheet indicated that the accused were found guilty during investigations conducted while they were in jail. FIR No. 1570/23 was registered against the accused by the Mughalpura police under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act.
Recent Stories
PMD advises people to take precautionary measures to avert pollen allergy in twi ..
Massive tree plantation at Potohar triangle to increase scenery of city: Saqib R ..
Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto wins presidency with 1st-round majority
Ayaz, Mustafa commend bravery of security agencies to successfully thwart terror ..
Martin Sellner, Austrian far-right activist facing trouble abroad
Nowruz festival celebrated with simplicity
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds security forces for thwarting terro ..
Russian rescuers scramble to save 13 trapped under gold mine
Pakistan, Turkiye vow to strengthen economic, trade relations
S.Africa court orders partial freeze on Zuma's accounts: bank
'I had such fun!', says winner of top maths prize
Federal Ombudsman regional office organizes open court in Matta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMD advises people to take precautionary measures to avert pollen allergy in twin cities1 minute ago
-
Massive tree plantation at Potohar triangle to increase scenery of city: Saqib Rafiq1 minute ago
-
Ayaz, Mustafa commend bravery of security agencies to successfully thwart terrorists attack1 minute ago
-
Nowruz festival celebrated with simplicity1 minute ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds security forces for thwarting terrorist attack on Gwada ..8 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman regional office organizes open court in Matta52 seconds ago
-
NCHD, DOPASI foundation collaborate to enhance students health, well-being in federal capital54 seconds ago
-
WPV1 detected in nine sewage samples55 seconds ago
-
Two terrorists killed as many injured in N Waziristan operation57 seconds ago
-
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar conveys Nowruz greetings1 minute ago
-
CTP rolls out traffic plan for Pakistan Day Parade1 minute ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays rich tributes to Syed Ali Ahmed on ..1 minute ago