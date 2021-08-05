UrduPoint.com

Polish Envoy Stresses Enhancing Pak-Poland Bilateral Trade

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Polish Ambassador Piotr Opalinski said here on Thursday that untapped business cooperation potential between Pakistan and his country must be exploited through enhanced facilitation and linkages between the business communities of the two countries.

According to a press release, he was talking to a delegation of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), which met him under the leadership of Chamber President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed.

Others attending the meeting were Engineer Babar Shehzad, Rana Ikramullah and Rashid Munir.

The ambassador said that European Union (EU) was Pakistan's largest export market, recipient of 34% of its exports. However, he noted, the trade volume between Pakistan and Poland was quite negligible and "we must make concerted and result-oriented efforts to give a quantum jump to the bilateral trade".

Hafiz Ihtasham said that 90% Pakistani exports to Poland consisted of textiles, and the the countries must develop direct relations between the businesspeople of Poland and Faisalabad. He mentioned that phenomenal growth of Information Technology sector in the country, and said that with enhanced cooperation in the field, Pakistan could further increase its info-tech exports. He hoped that the Polish embassy would consider the proposal and arrange meetings with the IT experts of the two countries. He also thanked Polish ambassador for his cooperation and invited him to visit the FCCI.

