Political Parties Hold Election Rallies In Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 11:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Political activities in connection with the general elections have reached to the peak in Quaid's city and in this regard, various political parties organized separate election rallies on Sunday.
Jamat-e-Islami, Pakistan People's party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan and Tahreek-e- Labaik Pakistan organized public meetings in different areas of the city and urged the general public to vote for their candidates in February 08, general elections.
Jamat-e-Islami organized power show at Bagh-e-Jinnah where central Emir Sirajul Haq, Hafiz Naeem and other leaders addressed the gathering.
They asked the people to elect those representatives who would be able to serve the masses.
Sirajul Haq said Jamat-e-Islami was the only party which could deliver if voted to power. Criticizing former ruling parties, Senator Sirajul Haq said former ruling elites had failed to deliver as a result of which Pakistan's economy deteriorated.
Hafiz Naeem Rehman said Karachi was neglected during.g previous government's tenure and youngsters were denied of their share in recruitment. He said now students are denied of their right to get higher education by declaring them fail in Matric and Inter board examinations.
He warned that if result issue was not resolved Jamat-e-Islami will hold sit in opposite Chief Minister's house.
Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan has also organized corner meeting in Shah Faisal Colony which was attended by large number of party workers.
Addressing the corner meeting, MQM leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Syed Mustafa Kamal and others claimed that their party will win the upcoming general elections in Karachi. They appealed the people to get out of their houses on February 08 and make their party as victorious. Dr Khalid Maqbool said people of this city had already given decision on January 21 public meeting held at Bagh-e-Jinnah.
Pakistan People's party also held 'Jalsa' in Liyari which was addressed by Asifa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former premier Benazir Bhutto and other leaders. She said Liyari is PPP's fort and people will vote for their party. She hurled slogans in favour PPP.
Tahreek-e-Labaik Pakistan and other parties also organized rallies and begged votes from people present on the occasion.
TLP leaders claimed their party would get majority seats in National as well as Provincial Assemblies.
