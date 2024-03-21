Posters Again Appear In IIOJK With Greeting Messages
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Posters have again appeared in Srinagar and other areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, with greeting messages ahead of the Pakistan Day to be celebrated on March 23.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters were displayed by APHC, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Justice and Peace Initiative, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyet Jammu Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement, Warseen Shuda, Jammu Kashmir Peoples Resistance Party, Jammu Kashmir Students Youth Forum, Freedom Lovers and other pro-freedom parties.
The posters carrying the famous slogan coined by martyred veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani ‘Hum Pakistani Hain, Pakistan Hamara Hai’ were pasted on walls, pillars and poles in Srinagar and several other areas of the Kashmir valley. ‘Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan’ was also written on the posters.
The posters with the Pakistan flag and pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA), Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA), Liaqat Ali Khan and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir greeted the Pakistanis on their national day. The posters said: “People of Jammu and Kashmir demand an end to Indian illegal occupation and want freedom”, “Go India Go Back” and “Jammu and Kashmir is part of Pakistan.”
“India has turned Kashmir into a military garrison. Kashmiris want freedom from Indian illegal occupation and will never compromise on their just cause of right to self-determination,” read some posters.
The posters also read, “It is the time to jointly raise voice against the Indian occupation.” The posters were also shared on social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.
