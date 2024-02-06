Power suspension for Mansehra, Besham, Mingora notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Mansehra grid station on 7th and 10th February from 9 a.mt o 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Shinkiari feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Besham Grid Station on 10th and 13th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Besham 2 and 33 KV Pattan and Tehkal grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 10th and 13th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Malam Jabba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Kabal, Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghazar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba,Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express feeders will face inconvenience.