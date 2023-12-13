Open Menu

Power Suspension On Some KP Feeders Notified

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Shahi Bagh grid station on 16th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m

Consequently, it said consumers of 11 KV Shahgai, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Northern Base, Bakhsho Pull, Ghari Hamza, Old Naguman, Shah Alam, Latif Abad, Dalazak, Sikandar Pura, Samarbagh, New Takhta Band and Khazana feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from Wah-Tarbela Transmission Line on 14th December from 9 a.m. to 3 p.

m. resultantly, consumers of Right Bank, Tarbela, Nishat Terbela, Gadoon grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Besham-Pattan Transmission Line on 16th December from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 33 KV Thakot and Pattan grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said the power supply will remain suspended from New Warsak-Sakhi Chashma Transmission Line on 15th and 16th December from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Shahi Bagh, Shakhi Chasma and 220 KV Shahi Bagh grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak

More Stories From Pakistan