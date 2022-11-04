UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension On Various KP Feeders Notified

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132kv Hayatabad Grid Station on 6th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gul Bacha Steel Mills, Pak Army, Hayatabad-7 & 9, F/G/ Wood, F/Ceramics, Nawab Steel and Al-Meezan Steel feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 6th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 Kv Kacha Ghari, Express-2, Hayatabad-1, Olympia, K/Market, BSF Steel, North West Hospital, Hayatabad New, RMI and Hayatabad S/Hospital feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 220 KV Domail Grid Station on 5, 7 & 8th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 Kv Said Khel and Zakir Khel feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 6 & 13th November from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 Kv Special Economic Zone-1 & 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

