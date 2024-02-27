Open Menu

Power Suspension On Various KP Feeders Notified

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 05:34 PM

Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 29th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 29th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from RMT Grid Station on 29th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Safdar Abad 2, RMT, Professor Model Town, Durrani Media Colony, Sheikh Yaseen feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 29th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF, Darmangi, Warsak Road and Jail feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 29th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad, University Town, NCB, Air Port, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1, 2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industry, SAA, Palosi 1, Behri Colony, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 29th February from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumer of Shah Dandh, Rural 1,2, Zando, Ghari Daudzai, Turo, Tawas Babini, New Turo, Ahmad Abad feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Mardan–Nowshehra Industrial Transmission Line on 29th February from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. resultantly consumer of 132 KV ZRK Industry, Muhabbatabad and 220 KV Mardan grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Mansehra Grid Station on 29th February from 9 a. m. to 5 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Khaki, Qalandarabad, Attar Shesha City and City Dheri feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Mansehra-Balakot Transmission Line on 28th and 29th February from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Balakot, Muzaffarabad amd Noseri grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Jail Agriculture Company Road Air Port Mansehra Mardan Muzaffarabad Saddar Balakot Armenian Dram February Bank Of Khyber Media From Industry PESCO P

Recent Stories

IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife D ..

IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife Department for rehabilitation

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling ..

Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session

11 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment in various sectors

28 minutes ago
 Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts

Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts

6 minutes ago
 APHC-AJK draws OIC chief’s attention towards pli ..

APHC-AJK draws OIC chief’s attention towards plight of Kashmiri detainees in j ..

1 minute ago
UVAS achieved milestone of IVF calf

UVAS achieved milestone of IVF calf

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's 'fair' election, underway peaceful pow ..

Pakistan's 'fair' election, underway peaceful power transfer exemplify its demo ..

1 minute ago
 Huawei unveils Cloud, AI innovations at MWC 2024

Huawei unveils Cloud, AI innovations at MWC 2024

1 minute ago
 Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

4 hours ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan