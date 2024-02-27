Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 29th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from RMT Grid Station on 29th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Safdar Abad 2, RMT, Professor Model Town, Durrani Media Colony, Sheikh Yaseen feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 29th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF, Darmangi, Warsak Road and Jail feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 29th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad, University Town, NCB, Air Port, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1, 2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industry, SAA, Palosi 1, Behri Colony, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 29th February from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. resultantly, consumer of Shah Dandh, Rural 1,2, Zando, Ghari Daudzai, Turo, Tawas Babini, New Turo, Ahmad Abad feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Mardan–Nowshehra Industrial Transmission Line on 29th February from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. resultantly consumer of 132 KV ZRK Industry, Muhabbatabad and 220 KV Mardan grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Mansehra Grid Station on 29th February from 9 a. m. to 5 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Khaki, Qalandarabad, Attar Shesha City and City Dheri feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Mansehra-Balakot Transmission Line on 28th and 29th February from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Balakot, Muzaffarabad amd Noseri grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

