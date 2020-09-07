UrduPoint.com
PPL Oil Well's Chemical Pit Overflows Into Local Dam In Daultala

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:55 PM

A chemical pit established at Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) oil field well number 34 has spilled over due to heavy rains into a local dam established in Daultala town of Tehsil Gujar Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :A chemical pit established at Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) oil field well number 34 has spilled over due to heavy rains into a local dam established in Daultala town of Tehsil Gujar Khan.

An overseas Pakistani from United States America informed Deputy Director, Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD), Amin Baig, via telephone call about the chemical intrusion into the local dam that killed a large number of fish being bred by the local people.

Talking to APP, the Deputy Director Amin Baig said PPL had established a chemical pit at a height right right over the dam near the oil well number 34 which was primarily a wrong option to establish the pit.

The chemical pits were set up along the oil wells to assist drilling and avoid choking of the machinery during the process, he added.

Baig said recent heavy monsoon rains caused the pit banks to run over due to increasing pressure caused that drained into the adjoining dam.

It occurred on the night of August 29 where on the very next day PPL conducted sampling of chemical-polluted water of the dam from four different points.

The deputy director informed that soon after receiving the information, area inspection raid was planned and executed along District Officer (DO) Fisheries for ascertaining the damage and ownership status of the local dam.

"The fish died due to the chemical weighs from half to one kilogramme and appeared to be healthier one. The DO Fisheries and I come to know that the dam belonged to local people who have written letter to PPL administration for compensation of their loss." He added that the PPl had asked the local residents to provide ownership evidence and damage estimate of fish perished due to the chemical pit spread out.

The data regarding water samples was collected by PPL and sent to the lab in Lahore. However, the PPL administration has also principally written letter to inform Director General EPD, about the incident and also considered complaints of the locals." To a question, he said, water samples sent to Lahore's lab were not received yet whereas EPD would also hold sampling from the similar points and send it to its lab for counter verification.

