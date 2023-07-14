Open Menu

PPP Always Supports Workers For Their Rights: Gill

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 08:20 PM

PPP always supports workers for their rights: Gill

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Lahore Division President Chaudhry Aslam Gill on Friday said that the PPP always supports workers for their rights.

He said this on arriving at the Civil Secretariat to participate in the sit-in of the protesting employees.

In his address, he saluted those who were fighting for their rights in the heat and severe hardship, saying that struggling for the right was not a crime.

He said that on the direction of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he had come to assure the PPP was standing with the workers till they succeed in getting their right.

He added that the PPP had has given the first labor policy and 150 percent increase in the salaries of the government employees.

Earlier, Aslam Gill along with the office bearers visited the Bhati Gate to condole with the family members of the ten people who died as a result of the fire. They prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the deceased and said that the PPP was with the affected family in this hour of difficulty.

