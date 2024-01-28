Open Menu

PPP Believes In Politics Of Public Welfare: Tasneem Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate for NA 84 and former state Minister Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi on Sunday said his party believed in the politics of public welfare and prosperity of Pakistan.

Addressing a meeting with party workers in the party office, he said people are the real master of the country and that was why the party had the agenda based on public welfare.

He urged the people to reject all political elements in the upcoming general elections who were doing politics of victimization and egoism.

"Economic prosperity could be achieved by financially empowering farmers, labourers and the underprivileged," he added.

He said if people voted the PPP to power, it would double the salaries of employees, wages of labourers and farmers’ income in five years. He reiterated that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had sacrificed their lives but never compromised on the rights of the masses and democratic principles.

He urged people to support his party in the elections for taking the country out of crises.

