PPP Committed For Addressing Issues Of Balochistan: MNA Jamal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 11:17 PM
Member of National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani on Friday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is committed to solving every problem of Balochistan including education, health and employment
He expressed these views while talking to various youth delegations at Sarawan House Quetta.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’ central leader Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani said that youth are the asset of Balochistan and Pakistan and the people of Balochistan, especially the youth would not be disappointed.
He shed light on his vision for the youth and discussed with the youth issues of mutual interest, development and welfare projects in the constituency and the political situation.
In the meeting, the youth reiterated their resolve to intensify the struggle for a better future of Balochistan under the leadership of Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani.
