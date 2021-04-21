UrduPoint.com
PPP Govt Failed To Deliver In Sindh: Haleem Adil

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:27 AM

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh Tuesday said the provincial government in Sindh had failed to deliver the masses

The PTI leader said this while talking to media at the residence of local party leader Altaf Nizamani at village Shafi Muhammad Nizamani near Tando Allahyar after offering fateha on the sad demise of Nizamani's mother.

The PTI leader said this while talking to media at the residence of local party leader Altaf Nizamani at village Shafi Muhammad Nizamani near Tando Allahyar after offering fateha on the sad demise of Nizamani's mother.

The PPP government committed record corruption in the province during it's 13 years rule in the province and people were not given their fundamental rights, Shaikh said and added that all provincial government institutions had been destroyed due the corrupt practices of PPP leadership.

He said the growers and peasants had been destroyed by not fixing timely support price of sugarcane and now they had deliberately not procuring wheat at the rate they had fixed.

The PTI would raise issues faced by the people at all forums including Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil said and called upon national organizations to take notice of Sindh Government's corruption and nepotism.

Haleem Adil said Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a mega development package for Sindh and people would soon observe its benefits.

The PTI leader said the construction work of Public school building in Tando Muhammad Khan was a proof of PPP's corruption as building had started to be demolished just after its completion at the cost of millions of rupees.

Haleem Adil Shaikh also expressed condolence to PTI leader Hassan Ali Nizamani on his father's death and president Sindh Abadgar board Abdul Majeed Nizamani on the passing away of his wife and prayed for the departed souls to be in eternal peace.

He was accompanied by PTI leaders Aftab Nizamani, Awais Nizamani, Kamran Janweri and others.

