UrduPoint.com

PPP Leaders, Workers Sacrificed Lives For Setting Up Democracy, Right Of People: Rozi

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 10:06 PM

PPP leaders, workers sacrificed lives for setting up democracy, right of people: Rozi

General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan, Rozi Khan Kakar on Friday said the party's leaders and thousands of people sacrificed their lives for the establishment of democracy and the rights of the people in the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan, Rozi Khan Kakar on Friday said the party's leaders and thousands of people sacrificed their lives for the establishment of democracy and the rights of the people in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to the provincial leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party Engineer Hadi Askari, Mumtaz Ali Chingizi, Malik Isa Khan and Isa Khan Chingazai called on him at the Secretariat of Pakistan Peoples Party Balochistan here.

Party leaders Malik Hameed Kakar, Rabbani Khilji and others were also present on this occasion.

Rozi Khan Kakar said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was moving forward with the manifesto of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in positive way.

He said the PPP Party has fought for the restoration of democracy in the country and the rights of the poor people since its inception saying that we would not hesitate to make any sacrifice to keep the party flag high.

He said whenever the PPP came to power, it had served the people selflessly, therefore the party has settled in the hearts of the poor people and the PPP would win with a huge majority in the upcoming general elections.

He said that the people belonging to the Hazara community have always supported the Pakistan Peoples Party and the people of Hazara Town, Mariabad voted for the candidates of the PPP and made them successful three times.

He hoped that the people of the Hazara community would vote for the candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party in the upcoming general elections and to make them successful.

Rozi Khan Kakar said that Imran Niazi's long march balloon has run out of air, now he was asking for a safe passage but the government would not give him a secure passage.

He claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Niazi had spoken against America , now he started admiring of it saying that people would definitely make him accountable through their votes in general election.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Poor Democracy Vote Long March Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Senior most army officer appointed as country's ar ..

Senior most army officer appointed as country's army chief: Tessori

51 seconds ago
 Govt to improve people's living stander through go ..

Govt to improve people's living stander through good governance: Muqam

52 seconds ago
 Neymar to miss Brazil's next World Cup match with ..

Neymar to miss Brazil's next World Cup match with ankle injury

54 seconds ago
 PFA discards 480 kg adulterated chilli powder

PFA discards 480 kg adulterated chilli powder

57 seconds ago
 IPRI holds seminar to mark International Day for E ..

IPRI holds seminar to mark International Day for Elimination of Violence against ..

34 minutes ago
 EU States Can Buy Russian Gas Separately From New ..

EU States Can Buy Russian Gas Separately From New Joint Purchase Mechanism - Com ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.