PPP leaders, workers sacrificed lives for setting up democracy, right of people: Rozi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan, Rozi Khan Kakar on Friday said the party's leaders and thousands of people sacrificed their lives for the establishment of democracy and the rights of the people in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to the provincial leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party Engineer Hadi Askari, Mumtaz Ali Chingizi, Malik Isa Khan and Isa Khan Chingazai called on him at the Secretariat of Pakistan Peoples Party Balochistan here.

Party leaders Malik Hameed Kakar, Rabbani Khilji and others were also present on this occasion.

Rozi Khan Kakar said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was moving forward with the manifesto of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in positive way.

He said the PPP Party has fought for the restoration of democracy in the country and the rights of the poor people since its inception saying that we would not hesitate to make any sacrifice to keep the party flag high.

He said whenever the PPP came to power, it had served the people selflessly, therefore the party has settled in the hearts of the poor people and the PPP would win with a huge majority in the upcoming general elections.

He said that the people belonging to the Hazara community have always supported the Pakistan Peoples Party and the people of Hazara Town, Mariabad voted for the candidates of the PPP and made them successful three times.

He hoped that the people of the Hazara community would vote for the candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party in the upcoming general elections and to make them successful.

Rozi Khan Kakar said that Imran Niazi's long march balloon has run out of air, now he was asking for a safe passage but the government would not give him a secure passage.

He claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Niazi had spoken against America , now he started admiring of it saying that people would definitely make him accountable through their votes in general election.