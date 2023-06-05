PPP nominates Kashif Shoro as candidate for Hyderabad mayorship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party on Monday nominated Kashif Shoro as the candidate for the slot of mayorship of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) while Saghir Ahmed Qureshi has been nominated for the deputy mayorship of the same.

This was announced by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in a press conference held in Karachi.