PPP To Be More Active From Joining Of Sardar Abdul Rahim In Balochistan: Changez

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan President Mir Changez Khan Jamali and Information Secretary Sardar Sarbaland Jogezai said that their Party would form governments in all four provinces including Balochistan after winning upcoming general election

They said that PPP would ensure transparent distribution of tickets to candidates for general elections, the Party wanted to hold timely elections and the party was active and organized across the country under the leadership of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

They expressed these views on Tuesday while talking on the occasion of Sardar Abdul Rahim Harifal, the political and tribal leader of Shirani district announcing to join the PPP along with his colleagues.

Earlier, the political and tribal leader of Shirani district, Sardar Abdul Rahim Harifal, expressed full confidence in the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and announced his joining Pakistan Peoples Party.

On this occasion, Provincial media coordinator Hayat Khan Achakzai, provincial executive committee member Syed Naseer Shah Dupasi, Shirani district president Abdul Razzaq Shirani, sports and culture wing president Shahzada Kakar, Ulema wing president Maulvi Jamal Kakar, Musa Khel district president Zahir. Khan Musakhel and other leaders were also present.

While congratulating Sardar Abdul Rahim Harifal and his colleagues for joining the PPP, Mir Changez Khan Jamali and Sardar Sarbaland Jogizai said that with their joining the Party would become stronger and more active in the province.

They said that whenever the PPP came to power, the party served women, workers and the people in the country.

Changez Khan Jamali said that the party was committed to serving humanity saying that the party believed in democracy and the party would win with a huge majority from all over the country including Balochistan.

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Sports Democracy Abdul Razzaq Pakistan Peoples Party Women Media

