PPP to clean sweep local body election in Quetta: Rozi Khan Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar and PPP Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen on Friday said that the PPP would clean sweep the local body elections in Quetta.

They said that PPP candidates in other districts of Balochistan have been successful, similarly, PPP candidates in Quetta would also be successful and PPP candidates would not disappoint the people Insha-Allah.

They expressed these views while president over a meeting in Quetta Division and to review the preparations for the local body elections.

Information Secretary, PPP Sardar Sarbland Jogezai Quetta District President Mir Naseebullah Shahwani and other leaders were present in the meeting.

They said that PPP was a democratic party which believed in democracy at the grassroots level in the country saying that PPP participated in the first round of local body elections in Balochistan and the people of Balochistan expressed full confidence in the PPP candidates and successfully defeated their opponents.

The speakers said that PPP would also participate in the local body elections in Quetta and would field its own candidates in every constituency saying that PPP would nominate their candidates under consultation of party leaders later, tickets will be issued to them soon.

They said that just as the PPP had won the local body elections in other districts of Balochistan, God willing, the PPP candidates would also win in Quetta.

They said that the election campaign of the PPP candidates contesting in the local body elections would be run in full swing. Implement the election of representatives who are truly capable of solving their problems as Quetta is the capital of Balochistan and suffers from many problems, the speakers noted.

They said that only the selection of the right local body candidates could save the people of Quetta from problems.