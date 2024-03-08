The Pakistan Peoples Party's Lahore chapter is gearing up for jubilant celebrations as the party prepares to set up a victory camp at Charing Cross on Saturday, March 9, to honor the triumph of Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential elections. The festivities will commence following the formal announcement of the election results from both central and provincial assemblies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024)

In a statement released on Friday, President of PPP Lahore chapter, Ch. Aslam Gill, conveyed that the iconic Charing Cross would be adorned with vibrant party flags, banners, and congratulatory flex signs, symbolizing the collective joy and triumph of the party. The event will witness the participation of representatives and dedicated party workers from both the centre and Lahore division. Moreover, esteemed members of the Punjab Assembly representing PPP will grace the occasion, joining elected officials in commemorating Asif Ali Zardari's resounding victory.

As a gesture of gratitude and camaraderie, sweets will be distributed among the diligent workers and the general public, amplifying the spirit of unity and shared success. The festivities will be further enlivened with traditional horse dances and spectacular fireworks, adding an exuberant touch to the celebratory atmosphere.

Additionally, a delegation of impassioned workers, under the leadership of Waqas Mansha Pirzada, will visit Data Darbar, offering a solemn wreath-laying ceremony. Furthermore, as a testament to the party's commitment to social welfare, 'langar' will be distributed among the underprivileged, embodying the principles of compassion and inclusivity championed by PPP.

The victory camp stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and fervent support garnered by Asif Ali Zardari and the Pakistan Peoples Party, heralding a new chapter of progress and prosperity for the nation.