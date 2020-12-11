PPP urges ECP to hold bye-elections in Sindh early

Pakistan Peopes Party (PPP) Senator Taj Haider on Friday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold bye-election in three Sindh Assembly seats at the earliest

Senator Taj, in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, said the postponement of bye-elections till January 30, 2021 again amounted to disenfranchisement of the voters of the three Constituencies.

PS-52 Umarkot, PS-88 Malir and PS-43 Sanghar were in rural Sindh where COVID-19 was almost non-existent, he claimed.

He said elections were held recently in Gilgit Baltistan and the United States amid the pandemic.