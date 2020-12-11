UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Urges ECP To Hold Bye-elections In Sindh Early

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:31 PM

PPP urges ECP to hold bye-elections in Sindh early

Pakistan Peopes Party (PPP) Senator Taj Haider on Friday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold bye-election in three Sindh Assembly seats at the earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peopes Party (PPP) Senator Taj Haider on Friday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold bye-election in three Sindh Assembly seats at the earliest.

Senator Taj, in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, said the postponement of bye-elections till January 30, 2021 again amounted to disenfranchisement of the voters of the three Constituencies.

PS-52 Umarkot, PS-88 Malir and PS-43 Sanghar were in rural Sindh where COVID-19 was almost non-existent, he claimed.

He said elections were held recently in Gilgit Baltistan and the United States amid the pandemic.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Of Pakistan Gilgit Baltistan United States Umarkot Sanghar Malir January Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PS-43 PS-88

Recent Stories

India Calls China's Explanation for Canceling Comm ..

29 seconds ago

Canada Health Agency Projects Up to 134,931 New CO ..

30 seconds ago

Borsa Istanbul up at weekly close

32 seconds ago

SSGCL assures gas supply to new housing projects o ..

34 seconds ago

Woman body found in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

8 KP public sector universities get VCs

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.