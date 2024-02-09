PPPP’s Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman wins PS-56 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians' Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-56, Mitiari-I by securing 72,178 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was Naseer Ahmed of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 35,432 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 54.77%.