LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphasised that the party's only rival is the trinity of poverty, inflation and unemployment, which can only be defeated by choosing the symbol of the "arrow" and making the PPP victorious.

In an address to the PPP workers at Jati Umra here on Thursday, he outlined the party's commitment to addressing key issues facing Pakistan. He asserted that the PPP was contesting elections from every constituency with the intention to win. He urged the party workers to embrace the principles of unity and hard work, rejecting the politics of hatred and division.

The PPP chairman highlighted the party's 10-point agenda, emphasising key promises for economic transformation and social welfare. These include doubling the people's income within five years, providing 300 units of free electricity, offering free quality education, and ensuring free healthcare.

Bilawal pledged to build three million houses for the less fortunate, expand the Benazir Income Support Programme, introduce 'Kissan' and 'Mazdoor Cards' for farmers and labourers, and support the youth through the 'Youth Card' initiative.

Addressing the escalating issues of inflation, unemployment and poverty, Bilawal announced the 'Bhook Mitao' programme aimed at tackling hunger at the grassroots level through union councils.

Expressing gratitude to the party workers, Bilawal urged them to take the 10-point manifesto to every doorstep, emphasising the PPP's commitment to end traditional politics of hate and division. He welcomed Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor into the party folds, expressing confidence in a triumphant electoral campaign in NA-125.

The PPP chairman said the PPP did not consider any party as its competitor, enemy, or opponent, adding that it believed in a commitment to a new form of politics that aims to change the fate of people.