UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPS Holds Seminar On Education And Mental Health

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 09:00 PM

PPS holds seminar on Education and Mental Health

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Education and positive mental health are inter-linked while there also cab be no health without mental health, said Prof. Iqbal Afridi, President Pakistan Psychiatric Society (PPS).

According to a PPS press release the senior medical expert addressing a seminar organized by the society at Mirpur Khas Sunday, Afridi talked about the International Day of Education 2020, with the theme "Learning for people, planet, prosperity, and peace." Dr. Afridi also the Dean, Faculty of Psychiatry- College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan and Chairman, Psychiatry Department, JPMC extensively highlighted importance of Sustainable Development Goal 4, in particular.

"This is extremely important as aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030,: he said.

Dr. Moti Ram Bhattia, another senior member of PSP made an elaborate presentation on depression and anxiety along with early detection, management and prevention of the same.

Dr.

Majid Ali Abidi , Director- The Brain Clinic highlighted Child abuse and its types.

He also emphasized importance of educating children about how to safeguard themselves Dr. Jamil Junejo discussed drug addiction among youths and its relevance to mental health.

Dr. Lakesh Khatri moderated the seminar and spoke about role of destigmatizing psychiatric illnesses among common people and health professionals.

Dr. Ali Imran discussed education and early screening of mental illnesses through efficient use of technology.

Following also participated in the events Dr. Ali Bux, Dr. Fariha (consultant Psychiatrist, Dr. Ayub, Dr.Manisha, Dr. Muzamil and Dr. Amna were also among the speakers on the occasion.

The event was attended by around 80 healthcare providers including General Practitioners, Pediatricians, Gynecologists and Obstetricians besides teachers, journalists and social workers.

It was announced on the occasion that PSP will hold similar sessions in different districts of the country especially in the remote areas this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Same Mirpur Khas Sunday 2020 Afridi Event All Depression

Recent Stories

Dubai to host ‘Photographs in Dialogue UAE - 197 ..

17 minutes ago

Gargash meets French foreign official

32 minutes ago

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

1 hour ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

2 hours ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

3 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.