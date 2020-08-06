Preparations for independence day celebrations pick up momentum in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The preparations for Independence Day celebrations Thursday picked up momentum across Khyber Pakthunkhwa where people started decorations of their houses, vehicles and markets to express their love with their motherland came into being on August 14, 1947.

People of every walk of life have started decoration of their houses, buildings, markets, shops and vehicles with national flag, stickers and fancy lights to express their love with Pakistan.

In Peshawar, students, government officials, NGOs, youth, rickshaw, bus, labourers, teachers, children and taxi drivers were buying national flags, stickers and badges carrying photos of national heroes at bookshops, stalls and markets in historic Qissa Khwani, Laiquat bazaar, Hastnagri, Firdus, Tehkal, board and Hayatabad bazaars besides other markets to celebrate the 73th Independence Day of Pakistan in most befitting manner.

The shopkeepers, traders and businessmen have established special colourful stalls with variety of goods, including stickers, badges, buntings, national flags, banners and pictures of national heroes of Independence Movement including Father of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and legendary national poet Philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Great enthusiasm are being seen among young generation purchasing national flags, badges and stickers as part of Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations.

"I love Pakistan. I came to Qissa Khwani Bazaar from my hometown Nowshera to buy 200 stickers and badges for myself, brothers, sisters, friends and class fellows as part of my Independence Day celebrations," Malaika Fakhar, a student of Educators Pabbi Campus told APP on Thursday.

Malaika said she and her cousins would come Peshawar on August 14 again to take part in the national flag hoisting ceremonies.

Ehtisham Qaiser, a lecturer of urdu, who was buying badges and stickers at Laquat Bazaar told APP that like in the past, he came to Peshawar again to purchase national flags, stickers and badges for my young nephews and cousins to appraise them about the sacrifices offered by our forefathers during Pakistan Movement.

He said 73 years ago on August 14, 1947 Pakistan came into being due to the heroic struggle and sacrifices of Muslims of the subcontinent under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah.

The best tributes to heroes and martyrs of Pakistan Movement was to work hard tirelessly in our respective professions to make the country economically strong and prosperous.

Preparations for Independence Day celebrations have gained pace at provincial, districts and tehsil levels in KP including in merged tribal districts of the erstwhile Fata.

Rallies, seminars, talk shows and cake cutting functions would be held at districts and tehsil levels, in which general public and young generation would be invited in large number to express their love for Pakistan.