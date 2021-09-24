President Alvi condoles with Aleem Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi visited the residence of Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan here on Friday and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of his father-in-law Justice (retd) Muhammad Sabir.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.