President appoints Fauzia Waqar as Federal Ombudsman for protection against workplace harassment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday appointed Fauzia Waqar as Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment at Workplace.

The president made the new appointment after completion of the tenure of former Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment at Workplace Kashmala Tariq.

The appointment has been made in accordance with Section 3 and 21 of the Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms of 2013.