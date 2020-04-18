President Dr Arif Alvi Friday expressed deep grief over the demise of prominent businessman and head of House of Habib, a business conglomerate

The president prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Late Ali Habib was member of the Board of Shaukat Khanam Memorial Trust. He was part of the management board of various companies under House of Habib including Thal Limited, Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, Metro Habib Cash and Carry Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited.