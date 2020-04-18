UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Condoles Renowned Businessman Ali Habib's Death

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:52 AM

President condoles renowned businessman Ali Habib's death

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday expressed deep grief over the demise of prominent businessman and head of House of Habib, a business conglomerate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ):President Dr Arif Alvi Friday expressed deep grief over the demise of prominent businessman and head of House of Habib, a business conglomerate.

The president prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Late Ali Habib was member of the Board of Shaukat Khanam Memorial Trust. He was part of the management board of various companies under House of Habib including Thal Limited, Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, Metro Habib Cash and Carry Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Metro Family Thal Limited Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited Shabbir Tiles And Ceramics Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

56 minutes ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

56 minutes ago

Canadian Gov't to Provide Additional $3Bln in Supp ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

2 hours ago

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

2 hours ago

Israel Annexing Jordan Valley Would Prevent Establ ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.