President confers Civil Awards on nine more Pakistani citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred Pakistan Civil Awards on nine more citizens of Pakistan for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields.

The investiture for the following awards will take place on Pakistan Day, 23rd March 2024, the Cabinet Division said in a press release on Wednesday.

The following are the Names of awardees:- SITARA-IMTIAZ Wahid Maskatia (social services/philanthropy) Saeed Allawala (social services/philanthropy) Amina Ganny (social services/philanthropy) TAMGHA-I-IMTIAZ Zahid Saeed (social services/philanthropy) Dr Zia Khan (public service) Salim Razzak Tabani (social services/philanthropy) Hassan Syed (public service)Raheal Ahmed Siddiqui (public service)Helena Iqbal Saeed (public service))