ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said Bhagchand Meghwar, belonging to the country's Tharparkar who won the first prize at Huawei's Global ICT Competition, was an inspiration for the youth.

"He is an inspiration for the Pakistani youth and affirms my view that ICT (information and communication technology) is the fastest, easiest, and shortest path to Pakistan's socio-economic development and youth empowerment," the president said in a tweet.

President Alvi lauded the hard work and persistence of Bhagchand and said, "It shows that Pakistani youth can do wonders if given the opportunity and guidance." He stressed the need to invest more in ICT and the intellectual development of youth in the country.

"Bravo Bhagchand Meghwar!," he said.