President for long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Dr Arif Alvi reiterates Pakistan's desire to forge a lasting partnership with Russia in all fields, including trade, economy, food security, energy, defence and people-to-people contacts.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized the need of long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia to increase bilateral trade and economic ties.

Talking to the outgoing Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Danila Ganich, who called on him, in Islamabad on Thursday, Dr Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan's desire to forge a lasting partnership with Russia in all fields, including trade, economy, food security, energy, defence and people-to-people contacts.

The President said Pakistan attaches great value to its relations with the Russian Federation and expressed satisfaction over the existing level of cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora.

Dr Arif Alvi said that Pakistan-Russia cooperation is rooted in their common approach towards the centrality of the United Nations and a rule-based international order.

During the meeting, the President also highlighted the situation in Gaza and the brutalities being committed by Israel against the people of Palestine. He condemned the killing of thousands of Palestinians, including women and children, healthcare professionals, journalists and aid workers.