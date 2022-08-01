President KATI discusses post rain situation with SACM

President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry Salman Aslam on Monday called on Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and General Secretary of Pakistan People's Party Sindh Waqar Mehdi and discussed the emergency in Korangi industrial area following the recent torrential rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry Salman Aslam on Monday called on Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and General Secretary of Pakistan People's Party Sindh Waqar Mehdi and discussed the emergency in Korangi industrial area following the recent torrential rains.

President KATI Salman Aslam informed Waqar Mehdi about the problems of the industrialists said a KATI press release.

He said the infrastructure in Korangi industrial area had been damaged due to rains, for which immediate measures are needed.

Korangi Causeway was always closed after rains, which led to severe traffic jams and delays in the delivery of export goods, he said.

He thanked the Chief Minister Sindh for issuing orders for the construction of a new six-lane Causeway, adding he appreciated services and assured his full cooperation regarding immediate resolution of the problems of the Korangi Industrial Area.

He said that there were record rains this year, but the situation in Karachi was much better than the previous rains.

The repair work of infrastructure in Korangi will be started soon and the provincial government will continue all possible cooperation with KATI and KITE Limited.