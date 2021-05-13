UrduPoint.com
President Offers Eid Prayer With Complete SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

President offers Eid prayer with complete SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayer with complete adherence to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The president along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and a number of limited number of people offered Namaz in an open place adjacent to the Governor House.

During the prayer, strict adherence to the SOPs including distancing in rows and wearing of masks were observed.

More Stories From Pakistan

