President Urges Role Of Religious Platforms For Promoting Literacy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2023 | 09:42 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday, emphasizing on engagement of notables and Imams of Masajid to implement the guidelines of health and education said that religious platforms could be used for promoting literacy and imparting awareness of mental health in the country

The president was chairing a meeting with the delegation of Darul Uloom Karachi at Sindh Governor House. Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr. Aneeq Ahmed was also present in the meeting.

Alvi said that Masajid and Madaris (religious schools) could play an active role in the promotion of education and welfare in the country.

He also urged to develop a toolkit for mental health and wellness at the earliest.

He said that there was a need to make every possible effort together with Masajid and Madaris to educate about 36 percent of the country's out-of-school children.

The meeting discussed the role of Masajid in promoting the guiding principles of health and education in society.

The meeting also considered developing a collaborative approach between the government and religious institutions to promote comprehensive health and education guidelines.

Earlier, a delegation from the Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning also called on the President and discussed matters about mental health.

