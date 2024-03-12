President Zardari Decides Not To Withdraw Salary Amid Economic Challenges
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2024 | 03:18 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari views it as crucial not to burden the national exchequer and has opted to waive his salary.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2024) In response to the prevailing economic challenges, President Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan has made the decision to decline his salary, aiming to promote responsible financial management within the country.
According to a statement released by the president's office on Tuesday, he views it as crucial not to burden the national exchequer and has opted to waive his salary.
President Zardari took his oath as the 14th President of Pakistan on Sunday, with Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa administering the oath at a ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad.
The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former Prime Minister and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, along with parliamentarians, political leaders, Services Chiefs, and other high-ranking officials.
Asif Ali Zardari, nominated jointly by the PML-N and the PPP, secured victory in the presidential elections against Sunni Ittehad Council candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Saturday.
Zardari is the first elected president of Pakistan to serve a second term, having previously held office as the 11th President from 2008 to 2013, completing a full term—a significant milestone in Pakistani political history.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minhaj-ul-Quran announces nationwide Quranic education series for Ramazan40 seconds ago
-
DC Matiari seals 2 hotels, warning issued43 seconds ago
-
Shaza assumes charge as State Minister for IT46 seconds ago
-
IIUI Rector, President facilitate Muslims on commencement of Ramzan49 seconds ago
-
PHC asks Sher Afzal to appear before court; warns to withdraw stay order on arrest52 seconds ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with three motorcycles55 seconds ago
-
KP launches drive to re-enroll out of school children57 seconds ago
-
All-out efforts to be made to provide relief to citizens: Bilal Yameen Satti1 minute ago
-
RWMC distributes pamphlets about cleanliness in Pindora area1 minute ago
-
Ishaq Dar assumes charge as 39th foreign minister11 minutes ago
-
HEC develops Pakistan Studies course for undergraduate programmes11 minutes ago
-
Four power pilferers booked11 minutes ago