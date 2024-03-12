President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Asif Ali Zardari views it as crucial not to burden the national exchequer and has opted to waive his salary.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2024) In response to the prevailing economic challenges, President Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan has made the decision to decline his salary, aiming to promote responsible financial management within the country.

According to a statement released by the president's office on Tuesday, he views it as crucial not to burden the national exchequer and has opted to waive his salary.

President Zardari took his oath as the 14th President of Pakistan on Sunday, with Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa administering the oath at a ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former Prime Minister and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, along with parliamentarians, political leaders, Services Chiefs, and other high-ranking officials.

Asif Ali Zardari, nominated jointly by the PML-N and the PPP, secured victory in the presidential elections against Sunni Ittehad Council candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Saturday.

Zardari is the first elected president of Pakistan to serve a second term, having previously held office as the 11th President from 2008 to 2013, completing a full term—a significant milestone in Pakistani political history.