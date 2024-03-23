Prices Of Vegetables Reduced Significantly Across Hazara Division
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Following a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders during the holy month of Ramadan, the prices of vegetables have considerably reduced across all districts of Hazara division.
According to details, in compliance with directives from the provincial government, the district administrations of all 8 districts in the region initiated a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders, resulting in a significant decrease in vegetable prices, while the prices of various fruits remained stable.
At the start of Ramadan, the prices of essential vegetables, including onions, tomatoes, potatoes and ginger surged unprecedentedly. However, after a week-long enforcement operation against profiteers, the price of onions has decreased from 300 rupees to 200, tomatoes from 200 to 120, green chilies from 400 to 250, and similarly, the prices of other vegetables have also decreased.
District administrations have imposed heavy fines on profiteers, sealed dozens of shops, and apprehended violators across the Hazara division.
