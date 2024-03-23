Open Menu

Prices Of Vegetables Reduced Significantly Across Hazara Division

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Prices of vegetables reduced significantly across Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Following a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders during the holy month of Ramadan, the prices of vegetables have considerably reduced across all districts of Hazara division.

According to details, in compliance with directives from the provincial government, the district administrations of all 8 districts in the region initiated a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders, resulting in a significant decrease in vegetable prices, while the prices of various fruits remained stable.

At the start of Ramadan, the prices of essential vegetables, including onions, tomatoes, potatoes and ginger surged unprecedentedly. However, after a week-long enforcement operation against profiteers, the price of onions has decreased from 300 rupees to 200, tomatoes from 200 to 120, green chilies from 400 to 250, and similarly, the prices of other vegetables have also decreased.

District administrations have imposed heavy fines on profiteers, sealed dozens of shops, and apprehended violators across the Hazara division.

Related Topics

Price All From Government Ramadan Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket

Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket

38 minutes ago
 Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow ..

Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow concert rises to 115

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic dea ..

Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string

3 hours ago
 Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman ho ..

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..

4 hours ago
 Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

6 hours ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

6 hours ago
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

9 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan