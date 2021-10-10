Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikandar Hayat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former president and prime minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former president and prime minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan.

In a message of condolence on Twitter, he said, "Saddened to learn of the passing of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan, former President of AJK as well as former PM of AJK.

His contribution to the Kashmir cause & service to the Kashmiri people were invaluable. My prayers & condolences go to his family."