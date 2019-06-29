Prime Minister views Naya Pakistan Housing Programme vital to overcome housing shortage

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme was a significant one for meeting the housing requirements in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme was a significant one for meeting the housing requirements in the country.

He said the programme, on one hand, would help overcome the shortage of residential units in the country, and on the other, would help bolster the economy by accelerating the economic process.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review progress on the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

Imran Khan said the government would fully facilitate all the foreign and local investors in the programme.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari, Member of the Punjab Assembly Aleem Khan, Secretary Housing Dr Imran Zeb, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman General (R) Anwar Ali Haider, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir, Federal Bureau of Revenue Chairman Sabbar Zaidi and other senior officials.