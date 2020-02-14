Prince, Princess call on Speaker SA Agha Siraj Durrani

Royal Highnesses Prince Nikolaos and Princess Taniana of Greece called on Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani here on Thursday, They exchanged their views on bilateral issues, said a statement

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Royal Highnesses Prince Nikolaos and Princess Taniana of Greece called on Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani here on Thursday, They exchanged their views on bilateral issues, said a statement.

Whereas, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani presented Sindhi Ajrak, Cap and shields to the Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece.

The delegates also visited the historical old and new Buildings of Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

Secretary Provincial Assembly of Sindh was also present.