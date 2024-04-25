Private schools open doors to poor students for free education under agreement with Distt. Admin

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Private Schools Association (PSA) in Vehari opened the doors of 1400 private schools for kids from poor families for free education under an agreement with District Education Authority (DEA) and Commissioner Maryam Khan with aim to replicate the initiative across Multan division under a mechanism, the Commissioner announced here Thursday.

Over 27 children were found elated after The Commissioner Multan division distributed free books, bags and uniforms among them promising their admission in nine (9) private schools at a ceremony.

President PSA Vehari Mian Jahanzaib, Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah and other officials were present on the occasion.

Dream of talented children from deserving poor families to get education from quality private institutions has started turning into reality, the Commissioner said and announced that committees have been formed at divisional and district level to keep the process moving under a proper mechanism to benefit more families in Vehari and other districts of Multan division.

It is a step forward under slogan of ‘Parhen Gey To Aagay Barhen Gey’, the Commissioner said and hoped that these children would bring laurels to the country and serve as support for their parents.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah said that education was the key to development in the country.

President Private Schools Association Mian Jahanzaib said that over 1400 private school in district Vehari would be part of this social welfare initiative and promised support to the administration for success of their free education vision.

Parents of the newly enrolled school children thanked the Commissioner and DC Vehari for their contribution in serving the humanity.