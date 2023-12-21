Process of submission nomination papers for election going on in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Like the rest of the country, the process of receiving and submitting nomination papers in connection with the general elections in Balochistan, including Quetta, is going on vigorously.

On behalf of various political parties, tickets were issued to candidates for national and provincial assembly Constituencies.

On Thursday, more than 700 candidates received nomination papers for three national and nine provincial assembly seats in Quetta.

According to the spokesman of the Provincial Election Commission, among those who received the nomination papers were the nominated candidates of various political and religious parties and independent candidates.

He said that the nomination papers of different parties' candidates submitted including Balochistan National Party (BNP)’s Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal for NA 264 Quetta 3, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, head of Pashtunkhawa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP), senior politician Haji Lashkari Raisani, senator Nasibullah Bazai, former provincial minister Khalid Longo, senator Prince Umar Ahmadzai, Kabir Muhammad Shahi of National Party.

Former Federal Minister Humayun Aziz Kurd, ANP provincial president Asghar Achakzai, former governor of Balochistan Zahoor Agha and leaders of various political parties.

Four people including General Secretary Manzoor Kakar of Balochistan Awami Party have submitted the papers in the Deputy Commissioner's office.

More than one hundred people received nomination papers on NA 262, NA 263.