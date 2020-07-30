Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah appointed as a full time Dean Khyber College of Dentistry

The Board of Governors of KTH, KMC and KCD appointed a renowned Prosthodontics specialist Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah as Dean KCD for the period of five years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The board of Governors of KTH, KMC and KCD appointed a renowned Prosthodontics specialist Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah as Dean KCD for the period of five years.

Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah currently Dean Post Graduate Dental Sciences at Gandhara University.

He graduated from Khyber College of Dentistry in 1995. He joined Khyber College of Dentistry as House Officer in 1997, then started FCPS training from de'Montmorency College of Dentistry Lahore. He was the first ever one to do fellowship in Prosthodontics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He started his career as Assistant Professor in 2004 at Sardar Begum Dental College and then Associate Prof and Professor of Prosthodontics in Sardar Begum Dental College.

Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah topped all the semesters of Master of Science in Biostatistics and Epidemiology.

Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah remained supervisor of FCPS and Masters of Operative Dentistry postgraduate programs. He arranged 7th international Pakistan Prosthodontic association conference as President and chairman in 2019.