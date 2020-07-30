UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah Appointed As A Full Time Dean Khyber College Of Dentistry

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:22 PM

Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah appointed as a full time Dean Khyber College of Dentistry

The Board of Governors of KTH, KMC and KCD appointed a renowned Prosthodontics specialist Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah as Dean KCD for the period of five years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The board of Governors of KTH, KMC and KCD appointed a renowned Prosthodontics specialist Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah as Dean KCD for the period of five years.

Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah currently Dean Post Graduate Dental Sciences at Gandhara University.

He graduated from Khyber College of Dentistry in 1995. He joined Khyber College of Dentistry as House Officer in 1997, then started FCPS training from de'Montmorency College of Dentistry Lahore. He was the first ever one to do fellowship in Prosthodontics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He started his career as Assistant Professor in 2004 at Sardar Begum Dental College and then Associate Prof and Professor of Prosthodontics in Sardar Begum Dental College.

Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah topped all the semesters of Master of Science in Biostatistics and Epidemiology.

Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah remained supervisor of FCPS and Masters of Operative Dentistry postgraduate programs. He arranged 7th international Pakistan Prosthodontic association conference as President and chairman in 2019.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nasir 2019 Post All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

8 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

8 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

8 minutes ago

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity ..

21 minutes ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

23 minutes ago

PAF launches awareness drive for safe disposal of ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.