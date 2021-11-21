UrduPoint.com

Profiteers Fleecing Sindh Dwellers With PPP Support: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said the profiteers were fleecing public in Sindh with support of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government which failed to ensure good governance despite being into the power there for the last 13 years.

Reacting to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's speech, the minister in a statement, said the people of Sindh wanted to get rid of the PPP's rule due to lawlessness, bad governance, inflation and corruption.

He asked Bilawal to share details of the initiatives taken by the PPP led government during the last 13 years for socio-economic development of the provincial dwellers. Corruption was the hallmark of PPP's 13-year rule in Sindh, he added.

The minister said almost all the public welfare related projects including clean drinking water, green line and cleansing of Nullahs were carried by the centre in Sindh.

Highlighting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government initiatives for public, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had provided a major relief to the people by gradually reducing taxes on petroleum products.

He said it was the people who were paying the price of expensive agreements signed by the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for electricity and gas.

Farrukh said relief on every unit of the electricity was being provided to the masses on its more use in winter season for performing daily chores.

He said the present government was providing all possible facilities for exploring more gas reservoirs and setting up new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals.

National economy was on the verge of default when the PTI government came into power, he said, adding Prime Minister has been tackling the challenges since 2018.

