Progress of Aaghosh, Bunyad, Khud Mukhtar programs discussed

Under the chairmanship of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Finance and Planning Farooq Qamar, a meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held in the DC office committee room to discuss the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Under the chairmanship of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Finance and Planning Farooq Qamar, a meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held in the DC office committee room to discuss the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project.

Briefings were given on progress regarding the Aaghosh, Bunyad, and Khud Mukhtar programs. The program was initiated by the Punjab government for better health, economic well-being, and standard primary education and is successfully ongoing in 12 selected districts of Southern Punjab.

Various officials, including Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad, CEO Health Dr. Tanveer Hussain, Malik Muhammad Ahmad from the Education Department, Assistant Director (PHCIP) Hashim Akhtar, and officers from relevant departments, participated in the meeting.

The ADC urged the officials of relevant departments to take effective measures throughout the district under the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project's Aaghosh program to provide better health facilities to women.

He emphasized, "Ensuring transparency among relevant officials to successfully run the program and provide information about the program's benefits and ongoing program for women's better health."

Deputy Director (DD) of Development Faisal Shahzad mentioned, "Under the ongoing Aaghosh program by the Punjab Social Protection Authority, all women whose mobile numbers were incorrectly registered can visit any Bank of Punjab branch to correct their numbers so that their available amount can be transferred to them.

"

Previously, District Focal Person Majid Sattar of the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project briefed about the Punjab Social Protection Authority's Aaghosh program, stating that now all health centers would register pregnant and lactating mothers under the nutrition program and provide them with an entry card for visits made under the program.

He further explained, "Pregnant and lactating women registered with health centers across the district are receiving their funds through selected cash-out agents."

He mentioned, "Under the Bunyad program, children are being provided with Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) facilities in government schools, and in the first phase, 400 schools were established in the district for Early Childhood Education, and now an additional 368 schools have been added to them."

"These schools are equipped with standard furniture, reading corners, and libraries for young children. Similarly, under the Khud Mukhtar project for economic self-reliance, 5570 households have also been distributed productive assets to earn a livelihood," he informed.

\395