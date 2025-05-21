Open Menu

Projects Of UNDP In Transforming Balochistan's People Lives Commendable: Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail has said that the projects of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in transforming the lives of the people of Balochistan are commendable

He expressed these views while talking to the UNDP Resident Country Representative in Pakistan Dr. Samuel Rizk and the UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Pakistan Ms. Van Nguyen called on him at Governor House Quetta.

The Governor said that through its tireless work, UNDP has made significant progress in improving healthcare, education, and access to clean drinking water in our province.

He said that in this regard, it is important that by providing facilities to District Headquarters Hospitals at the district level, we would be able to provide healthcare facilities to the people of remote and backward areas at their doorsteps, we would teach modern skills along with quality education, thus, access to quality healthcare could be made possible.

The Governor said that it was important to make clean drinking water available and accessible because by ensuring the supply of clean water, we could reduce the risk of water-borne diseases, which would have a positive impact on overall public health.

He said that the cooperation and partnership of international organizations would yield positive results in providing basic facilities and achieving development goals in Balochistan.

